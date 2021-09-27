There is another life to consider
To the editor:
Re: “Yes, we have issues, but at least we’re not Texas,” by Bill Gouveia (column, Sept. 20)
In one of his typical denunciations of all things Trump and Republican, Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia ended his Sept. 20 harangue regarding recent laws passed in Texas on voting and abortion by proudly noting that in Massachusetts, “Women are afforded the respect and the right to decide what happens with their own bodies.”
Indeed, women do have fundamental rights regarding what happens to their bodies. What Gouveia and others of his mindset either fail, or refuse to recognize is that during pregnancy there is another body other than their own in their womb. This human body has a different DNA, most likely a different blood type, a soul, and is a human person. To kill it is to take the life of a human being who is an American citizen.
Not surprisingly, the so-called “Satanic Temple” recently joined opponents of the Texas abortion law by claiming religious exemption from it. Jesus said regarding Satan that, “He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth” (John 8:44). Some ally!
Paul Wanamaker
Norton
