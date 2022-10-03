There is definitely unfairness in our tax system
To the editor:
Re: “The politics of statistics,” by Bob Foley, column, Sept. 30:
Columnist Bob Foley’s most recent contribution reminds me of my college statistics courses and the most important thing I learned from one of my professors; who told us “statistics don’t lie, but liars use statistics.”
So, I totally agree with Foley when he writes “… when somebody presented statistics to support an argument ... there need be critical review.” In other words, consider the source.
As to the question of tax fairness, one statistic that is never mentioned by those who want to protect the wealthy is the unfair practice of taxing capital gains (the richer you are the more of these you have) at a much lower rate than income from employment.
There are many other loopholes that are used by the wealthy to pay less than they should. Our own state allows wealthy individuals to claim bogus Florida residency so that they can avoid paying taxes on IRA and 401K withdrawals — money that was earned in Massachusetts, tax deferred until retirement. Those who cannot afford two homes and have to stay put here year round, have no recourse but to pay the tax when they make a withdrawal. So, what’s so fair about that?
Yes, there is unfairness in our tax system, and to suggest otherwise is simply false.
Question 1 seeks to address some of the unfairness and I’m voting “yes.”
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro