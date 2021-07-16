The Constitution fails to address many things
To the editor:
Re: “Florida governor, unlike Biden, keeps Constitution in mind,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, July 15.
Gerald Chase is certainly correct that the Constitution makes no mention of vaccinations.
I might note that the Constitution also makes no mention of requirements for driver’s licenses, auto registration, or weapons and body armor licenses/permits.
I eagerly await Chase’s defense of the “Rise of the Moors.”
Lee Ashcraft
Attleboro
