There is nothing ‘suspicious’ about mail-in ballots
To the editor:
Re: “Early voting should be prohibited,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Oct. 25:
With respect to a recent letter where the author suggests “All votes should only be cast on Election Day at the polls, and where the author also asserts “mail-in ballots remain a practice by Democrat candidates only,” it is useful to consider three things:
First, within campaign law, candidates are free to publish anything on campaign material. Therefore, a claim that mail-in ballots is practiced by Democrat[ic] candidates only, is a distraction and irrelevant.
Second, an assertion the practice is “suspicious” because it is allegedly practiced by “Democrat[ic] candidates only,” assumes facts without evidence, predicts future behavior, and suggests no Republican candidate has ever sought a vote by means of a mail-in ballot.
Third, it is useful to remember the rights of voters who are confined to their homes due to illness or infirmity, the rights of voters who are unable to drive or obtain a ride to the polls, the rights of voters with compromised immune systems where a simple cold could be fatal to them, the rights of voters who will be out of state or country on Election Day, the rights of voters whose employment does not allow them a convenient time to cast their ballot, and finally, the rights of voters who are already victims of intimidation by right-wing vigilante extremist groups at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, where voters refuse to risk their life at a polling place where the same armed vigilantes are sure to be in attendance.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk