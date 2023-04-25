There’s more regulation for car ownership than gun ownership
To the editor:
Re: “A ban is not the answer,” by Bob Foley, column, April 21:
Bob Foley’s most recent column is nothing more than a weak attempt at trying to talk around the gun violence in this country.
He sounds more like a paranoid person thinking the government is coming for everyone’s guns if we were to have a national gun registry, when the complete opposite if true.
We are not concerned with the “tens of millions” of law-abiding gun owners, we are concerned that there are over 400 million guns in the hands of anyone who wants one in this country.
If you are truly a responsible gun owner, having a national registry would not bother you one bit. Police have a right to know when they enter a home just how many guns are there for their own personal protection.
With Foley’s thinking, why do we have to register our cars? It’s for identification; the same way a gun owner of a deadly weapon should be have to be identified. No more stockpiling guns that are basically untraceable. Gun ownership needs to be heavily regulated. We are more regulated for just driving a car than having a gun, which is totally insane.
Foley is a guy living back in the 1950s while the rest of us are actually living in the world of today. How can you see the slaughter of innocent people, many of them children, and try to make excuses about not banning certain types of weapons?
Finally, he makes the claim that if we don’t like present gun laws we should just change the Second Amendment. He knows this is totally impossible with the number of votes that would be needed to change it.
I would guess 70% of the country would like to see tougher gun laws but the Republicans could care less. Their agenda is not to serve the will of the people, but rather do the bidding of the NRA, which lines GOP lawmaker pockets with millions of dollars come election time.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield