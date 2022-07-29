There’s nothing ‘happy’ about a return of happy hours
To the editor:
Re: “We welcome a return of a safer happy hour,” Our View, July 27:
I disagree with your editorial about making restaurant owners happy with the proposal to bring back ‘happy hour.’ Having the state’s 351 municipalities spend time on managing happy hour rules sounds like a huge waste of time when there are many more critical issues that need attention.
In addition to the Mass. Restaurant Association being opposed to the idea, Corby Kummer, the executive director of Food & Society at the Aspen Institute and a senior lecturer at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science, stated unequivocally that this proposal will cost restaurants and bars money, not increase their profits. (interview on WGBH radio, July 25, 2022)
It costs money to give away free drinks/beer/food. The volume does not make up for it.
Besides drunk driving and overdrinking, happy hours can have numerous deleterious effects on individuals and families. Note any statistics about domestic violence, suicide, homicide, gun violence, etc.
This is not the sensible way to “right any ships” from the pandemic. It will inevitably sink the restaurant profits (ask any bartender!) and cause unnecessary harm. Massachusetts should keep the law banning happy hours as it is.
Sheila Jacobs
North Attleboro