Thomas Hodgson is hardly a model sheriff
To the editor:
Re: “Paul Heroux’s leadership has yet to be seen,” by Doug Gobin, Voice of the Public, Oct. 12:
Doug Gobin asks readers to recall the actions of Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. I do remember the actions he took as I was unfortunate enough to be in and out of jail from 1996 through 2007.
Gobin says that Hodgson made some interesting changes which I agree with. He did remove TV and gym access for incarcerated individuals, which in my opinion, was counterproductive. What people fail to realize is that most people who are held at the jail aren’t hardened criminals. They are awaiting trial because they aren’t able to post bail or are serving time on a violation that doesn’t require being in a state prison. These offenses could be related to operating a vehicle without a license or being unable to pay a fine.
In my case I was able to see the transition from programs that were in place under the previous sheriff, before Hodgson, to what we are seeing now.
Hodgson slowly stripped programs that would benefit a person in changing their lives whether through education, or training. I never remember a truck driving simulator as part of a training, or educational program. What I do remember is Hodgson closing both the law library, and the regular library to inmates.
The only classes I remember were AA, and anger management meetings.
The other choice was to go to Catholic, or other religious groups, and as time went on, even those became restricted.
In 1996 upon entering the system you were assigned a counselor who would help you transition into the system, and when your time was up, out of the system. I have seen that help slowly disappear.
I had to navigate the pitfalls that are associated with being a person who was previously incarcerated. I had nobody to help me and had to formulate a plan on my own, to be successful when I was released.
I needed a transition plan to the outside world, and frankly, I needed help in order to succeed. I believe if training and educational opportunities, along with counseling were available, I would have been successful sooner and would not have been incarcerated as much as I had been.
Under Hodgson, as reported by recently released individuals, it has become harder to get necessary medical treatment in his facility.
What I also remember is being released after serving my time and getting a bill from Hodgson which was deemed unlawful by the court.
In my opinion his tenure as the Bristol County Sheriff has been, and continues to be, counterproductive to helping individuals who find themselves in the unfortunate situation of being incarcerated and never having been rehabilitated.
Eli Barrett
New Bedford