Thomas Hodgson’s poor record on jail suicides cost us all
To the editor:
The all-too-frequent suicides that occur in the Bristol County jails cause incredible heartache and expense to decedents’ families, the staff and ultimately to the taxpayers.
When a suicide was preventable, it is the staff that suffers the blame and emotional effects, rather than the sheriff who sets the tone and policies that dictate how emotionally disabled people are evaluated and monitored.
The emotional and financial impact on the families of the decedents is incalculable and undoubtedly prolonged for years.
The costs to the taxpayers are the enormous legal fees that are expended by the sheriff to defend and respond to the complaints filed in the Superior Court, by the bereaved families of the deceased.
A perfect example is a still unresolved case brought against Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and staff, still pending in the court, and accumulating legal fees and possibly an enormous award if the court finds for the deceased’s estate. (See Barbara Rice v Sheriff Hodgson Superior Court Docket # 1873CV189).
If the family of the man, reported as a suicide this week, determines that this was preventable, and justifiably brings suit against Hodgson, the cost may be enormous. And that expense, just like all the others, for defending Hodgson, will be borne by the taxpayers.
Let’s stop the suicides and the drain on the families, the staff and the taxpayers.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth
The writer is an attorney in New Bedford and a criminal justice activist.