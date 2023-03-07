Those who do not remember the past ...
To the editor:
Re: “Donald Trump is no longer president,” by Mark Sweeney, Letters, March 3:
Mark Sweeney, in his letter complains about Bill Gouveia continuing to mention Donald Trump. He also wrote that Trump was a whole two years ago and we should just move on.
Really, I mean really? Can this letter writer be so naive to believe that Donald Trump and his dangerous dealings are all in the past? Is he so misinformed that he has convinced himself that Trump’s attempts to destroy our democracy are over? Is it possible to be so out of touch that you have no idea of the amount of damage that has been and continues to be done?
Gee, two years?
Maybe we can just erase from our memory anything that occurred more than two years ago and avoid any lessons we could learn from them. Let’s see, Pearl Harbor, World War II, the Nazi Regime, Vietnam, Oklahoma City Bombing, the Sandy Hook School shooting, 9/11, the Station Nightclub fire, Oh and Jan. 6.
Please inform Sweeney of the quote from Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana.
“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.