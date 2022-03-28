Those who litter are to blame
To the editor:
Re: “So much for the city council, liquor stores taking care of ‘nip’ trash problem,” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, March 22) and “Liquor store owners are not cleaning up nips,” by Mark Ambrose (Voice of the Public, March 24):
I totally disagree with Kenneth Porter and Mark Ambrose. I live on the North Attleboro/Attleboro line. I am quite aware of the amount of empty nip bottles I may see walking, bilking or driving on any given day.
Why is the responsibility of liquor store owners to pick up after these litter bugs? Lets put accountability where it belongs. The accountability belongs on the irresponsible litter bugs who choose to toss these empty nip bottles wherever they want to.
Mature adults should be able to hold onto a piece of trash till they get to a destination and dispose of it properly.
If we think it’s the responsibility of the liquor store owners to pick up these empty nip bottles, then do we also ask the owners/managers of Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Cumberland Farms and Wendy’s to go walk the streets and pick up their company’s trash? The used cups, bags, wrappers and plastic straws?
The accountability should fall in the hands of those who choose to toss these nip bottles to the wayside themselves.
Tom Graveline
North Attleboro