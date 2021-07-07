Thou River Banks Runneth Over?
To the editor:
Thou filleth the floodplain — thou develop up to the flowing waters.
In turn, you covet a bag of silver, but thou reapeth the flood — periodically, but perpetually.
What doth one expect? Doth thou protest too much?
Thou must reap what is sown — thou community planners have planned poorly for generations.
Don Doucette
Attleboro
