Thoughtless, selfish, deadly and dangerous
To the editor:
I don’t understand choosing a deadly disease when there is medicine available that can prevent it. Yes, there may be side effects and/or long-term effects of the vaccine — but we already know that’s true of the disease itself.
COVID-19 has killed more than 4 million people worldwide than the vaccine has. (There are side effects and long-term effects taking Tylenol or drinking alcohol. Do you abstain from those?)
I am perplexed by the attitudes of those who refuse vaccinations and refuse to wear masks. Saying ‘I don’t want to’ is not a valid response to something that is a public health concern. If you are not vaccinated, you pose a clear and present danger to those around you. If you choose to make yourself vulnerable to a deadly disease, that is bad enough. But if you refuse to wear a mask and you are unvaccinated, you are also making the choice to spread that deadly disease.
If you are one of those unvaccinated people who are not bothering with a mask in places where only vaccinated people can be maskless, shame on you. How dishonest.
We are truly blessed as a nation. We have vast resources and with plenty of vaccine to go around, and we could have stopped this already but only if everyone had stepped up and had done their part.
This behavior is not reasonable. It is unkind. It is certainly not maintaining your American pride and independence. It is thoughtless and selfish, deadly dangerous.
There are those who cannot be vaccinated and must wear masks. If you don’t want to get vaccinated and refuse to wear a mask, then do the right thing: Stay home.
Christine Greenhalge
North Attleboro
