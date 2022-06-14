Thoughts on a pavilion for Highland Park
To the editor:
I hope that the Attleboro City Council acts favorably on the Mayor’s proposal to construct a pavilion at Highland Park. It could serve as a beautiful gathering place for generations.
Promoting a sense of community is an important function of local government. That function is more important now than ever. Too many of our fellow citizens feel divided, depressed, or isolated.
City recreational facilities and activities bring people together in a way that makes people feel connected to one another. Just visit a youth soccer or baseball game and witness a diverse group of people sharing the enjoyment of the occasion. Often at these events, someone will reconnect with an old friend or acquaintance. Connecting with others is uplifting and dispels feelings of isolation.
The same thing happens at the Farmers’ Market or any event where people come together. Concerts and other activities at scenic Highland Park would encourage that sense of community connection for many people of all ages.
I know the council has the difficult task of setting financial priorities. I urge them to remember that encouraging a healthy community spirit is not some insignificant extra. It is a critical part of what makes Attleboro a good place to live.
Robert Mangiaratti
Attleboro