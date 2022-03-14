Threats have no place in public discourse
To the editor:
Re: “Headline on column is ‘totally wrong,’” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, March 10):
In a letter published in The Sun Chronicle, Gerald F. Chase expressed his dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s process for nominating a Supreme Court justice, calling it “social engineering.”
What concerns me is his final sentence: “May the proponents of this social evil be struck with a perdition-like plague without recovery.”
Chase is entitled to his own views, and he is even entitled to get angry, but he is not entitled to wish death to those with whom he disagrees. Such language is dangerous because it may embolden others who go even further in threatening or even carrying out violence to advance their political goals. I’m thinking now of the deranged individuals who anonymously make death threats against election officials.
Twitter’s policy states that they “do not tolerate content that wishes, hopes, promotes, incites, or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm or serious disease against an individual or group of people.”
I would invite The Sun Chronicle to consider whether statements such as Chase’s should be accepted for publication. And I would invite Chase to retract his wish of death to those with whom he disagrees. Surely he can find a more constructive way to channel his anger.
I’m angry, too! But I toned down this letter before hitting the send button.
Charles Adler
Attleboro