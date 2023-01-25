Three opinions that are out of this world
To the editor:
After reading the nonsense from writers such as Gerald Chase, Kenneth Porter, and columnist Mike Kirby, I have come to the conclusion there is no sense in trying to reason with these people.
It’s much better to just print their opinions which will expose them for what they truly are.
It’s a waste of valuable time trying to find a path to a meaningful dialog with them. If you show them facts they have their own set of “alternative facts,” so the back-and-forth just goes on and on without any real solutions.
Worst of all was a recent column by Mike Kirby (“Teachers should not have the right to strike,” Jan. 21) where he starts out explaining teaching in a few paragraphs then tries to make the case they do not deserve the same rights as all workers.
Trying to use firefighters and police officers as an example as to why teachers should not have the right to strike, is like trying to compare apples and oranges. Teachers going on strike does not compromise our public safety.
When towns do not bargain in good faith on contracts, what else are the teachers supposed to do?
Some teachers around the state have gone without contracts for years, which is totally unfair. But it seems once the teachers decide to strike things get resolved pretty quickly because the truth is exposed.
Chase got his head handed to him by a few fellow letter writers recently giving him a truthful lesson between what a democracy is as opposed to a republic. (“US is a republic, not a democracy, Jan. 20)
Porter goes far over the edge in his letter, wanting to fine people thousands of dollars for littering when the real problem is people driving around drunk tossing nips and beer cans out car windows. (Trash, trash and more trash, Jan. 20).
Trash can be cleaned up, but a life lost to a drunk driver is gone forever. I only wish the fines and punishment he mentioned would pertain to the many drunk drivers we have instead of going overboard on littering. Good luck trying to catch someone throwing a nip or beer can out a car window it will never happen.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield