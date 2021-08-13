Time for businesses to require vaccine IDs
To the editor:
We all heard the crying from the right wingers about us all having an ID to cast our votes over these past four years under Donald Trump. Now it’s time for us to ask for their vaccine IDs proving they have been vaccinated for the protection of us all. A full vaccination ID should be required by all businesses across the board: “No ID, No Entrance.”
Voting is not a matter of life and death but these right wingers want to make it as difficult as possible for people to express their right under the Constitution to vote. There is nothing in the Constitution that requires an ID to vote, this is made up junk from the right.
On the other hand, not getting vaccinated is putting us all at risk and allowing this pandemic to continue and mutate until the present vaccines we have will no longer be effective and we’ll be starting all over.
If you want to have this virus with us for years to come, please go ahead and follow the advice from the national right wing talking heads who spread lies the truly ignorant swallow, hook, line and sinker. The sinker part will be you losing your life.
With the spread of the delta variant, I hope that businesses work on the side of the health and welfare of our country and not bow down to the insanity that is being spread around this country when it comes to vaccines. They should now post signs that say mask and vaccine card required for entrance.
Let’s see those vaccine IDs, it’s only fair (and balanced), in the same way you call for our voter IDs, but this time it is not about a vote, it’s about life and death.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
