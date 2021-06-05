To the editor:
Massachusetts it is time to legalize fireworks! Would it surprise you to learn we are the only state in the country to not have any form of fireworks legalized?
As of June 2020 we are the only state with a full ban on fireworks.
I am actively working to create a ballot question to have fireworks legalized in the Commonwealth.
In 2017 the American Pyrotechnic Association reported that $1.2 billion was spent on fireworks of that $885 million was for consumer fireworks.
Other states are benefiting from the revenue from excise taxes and licensing fees from the sales of fireworks.
It is time for Massachusetts to follow suit.
If you are interested in helping to create a ballot question to legalize fireworks in the Commonwealth please reach out to me. I am actively organizing a group to make this a reality.
Diana Holmes
Attleboro
