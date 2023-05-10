Time to shift from fossil fuels
To the editor:
It’s astonishing that countries are still arguing about whether to stop burning fossil fuels in the face of our climate chaos. As United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in his remarks at the Petersburg Dialogue: “On climate, we know what to do, when to do it, and why.”
Our burning of fossil fuels is one factor contributing to global warming and the only way to reverse course on warming, the only way to have a hope of not exceeding a 1.5-degree Celsius temperature increase, is to stop burning fossil fuels. Not just coal, but oil and gas, too.
This shift will take commitment and it will take money. We simply don’t have a choice if we want to avoid the worst effects of our warming planet.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont