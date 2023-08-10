Tiny houses may be answer to our homeless crisis
To the editor:
Re: “Healey sounds alarm: Governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants to Mass.” front page, Aug. 8:
Gov. Maura Healey just declared homelessness an emergency in Massachusetts. Tons of money are being spent on motels to house them. Tent cities are growing and park benches are used overnight for sleeping, while some shelter in cars.
Think outside of the box governor to solve it, before winter makes it worse:
Build municipal clusters of tiny homes. Each tiny home to have a footprint of about 50 square feet, be of quick wooden construction, insulated and have an operable window, bolted door, 110V outlet and painted in attractive colors.
Each cluster to be street lighted, provided with serviced portable toilets, be open on two sides to public view for inclusion with community, be easy for police and to walk-in social services.
For starters you might seek volunteer assistance to build. Try local Habitat for Humanity chapters for ideas and build public spirit.
Estimate $5K/unit for materials plus $500K/cluster for infrastructure materials installed by local public works departments.
Other cities have done it. Look it up. Go see.
Massachusetts can do it, too, without spending millions on ugly high-rises that the 50% of homeless who are independent-minded will refuse to live in. However, they will probably come to tiny homes.
Assign project for quick action, not endless study; release money immediately for the first two clusters. Compare that sum to what’s being spent on motels. Get going.
I would like the courtesy of a response from our governor, elected officials who can work it out and pundits.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro