To the editor:
I read, with a heightened sense of trepidation, of the planned retirement of Detective Daniel Arrighi upon completion of 35 years with the North Attleboro Police Department.
I’ve only met Detective Arrighi, under casual circumstances, a couple of times, so I don’t really know the man but somehow feel I know him better than I really do.
It’s my opinion, which I believe is shared by many, many others, that just knowing that Arrighi was manning a shift or standing a watch in town or seeing him as he completed a special detail gave many of us a certain sense of comfort and an added feeling of protection.
While I’m confident there are many other highly qualified police officers in North Attleboro who will step up to fill the void left by Arrighi, it just seems as though one of our mainstays, we’ve been able to count on for the past 30-plus years, will soon be a thing of the past.
So please let me say, for myself and many others, thank you Detective Arrighi for your dedicated service and the care you have shown to the citizen’s of North Attleboro for the past 3-plus decades.
You will be missed, you will be remembered, and you have greatly earned our respect.
Enjoy your retirement with our best wishes, it’s a retirement that’s well deserved!
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
