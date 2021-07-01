To the editor:
Re: “There’s no excuse for not getting vaccinated,” by Jeffrey Beard, Voice of the Public, June 28.
To the decided contrary, Beard, regional administrator for Health Resources and Services Administration Office of Regional Operations, is wrong regarding decision-making by Commonwealth residents.
Whether to receive a COVID-19 inoculation or not, is strictly a matter between the individual and their medical doctor, and no one else, least of all some government bureaucrat.
The rights of the individual must, and shall, always prevail.
Who knows what’s better for you — you or some government official?
It’s you for those who have doubts.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.