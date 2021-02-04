Less government. Really?
To the editor:
This letter is a question to all of the readers who say they are conservative when it comes to the “government” and that the less government the better.
I ask you to imagine that you are about to be born into this world and that you have the power to be born into any kind of society you choose. The only problem is that you have no control over how, why or where you are to be born. You may be born healthy or sick, handicapped or not, rich or poor and born in the United States or Bangladesh.
The question is, what kind of society would you choose to be born into if you were as likely to born poor, sick, or handicapped as you were to be born well off, and healthy?
What is your honest answer to the question?
Al Hannigan
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.