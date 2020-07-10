To the editor:
Let’s save our seniors and veterans so they can stay in their homes. Remember, they are the most vulnerable group of citizens (2,200 strong) we have in our community of Plainville. They are the grandparents of our children. These are the people who came out of the World War II-era, which was the greatest generation ever. They made “America Great Again” and it won’t be matched again.
All these seniors and veterans want to do is live in their own homes at peace, in comfort and dignity. They don’t want to worry about money to keep them at home.
It’s hard to do that on a fixed income that just gets them by. They don’t get raises like most working people.
So, with that said, I ask that our community show as much care and passion for our seniors and veterans group. Do it for the grandchildren. The bond between the seniors and grandchildren is very strong and we want to keep it that way.
So, you say, how do we do that, how can the community do it? It takes a village to protect our seniors.
Well, you can do it by attending our annual town meeting at King Philip Regional High School (drive-in style) Monday, July 13. Early sign-in is at 6 p.m. With the town warrant in hand, go down to Article 4 and vote “Yes” to get it passed.
Article 4, short and sweet: “To establish aid to the Elderly and Disabled Taxation Fund for the purpose of defraying the real estate taxes of elderly and disabled persons of low income.”
I thank you and the grandchildren will thank you. “Senior/Veteran Lives Matter.”
Jack Shepardson
Plainville
