To the editor:
A month ago, we as neighbors were set to go out on a Friday night to clap for first responders. Due to the weather, we went out in seven cars.
Mary Whalen and Richard Bonin taped a large sign on his car saying Thanks For and Clap for First Responders.
We went through our area of Westwood, Hatch Road, Blackstone and so on blowing horns. All our neighbors were out clapping and singing. We then went to Clifton Street and over to Westgate blowing horns and waving.
To our amazement most people came out to clap and wave. It was very touching to see all of them out. A few days later Catherine, a neighbor, put ribbons of hope on all our mailboxes. A few days after that someone put balloons that light at night on all our mailboxes. Then Chrissy in our area put six packs of pansies next to all the mailboxes. There is hope and love all over. Thank you, all of you.
Delores ‘Del’ Nunes
Attleboro
