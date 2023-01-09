Too bad more in GOP aren’t like Charlie Baker
Republican Charlie Baker did an excellent job as governor, so it is no surprise he leaves office with some of the highest approval numbers in the country.
But wait, he is a Republican? In Massachusetts, one of the bluest states in the entire nation? In this highly charged, highly polarized political world of 2023? One cannot help but ask, “How?”
Baker accomplished all he did by working with the Democratic state legislature; he compromised without pandering while maintaining open communication across the aisle — not only between the governor office and state Democrats, but with other members of the Republican Party.
He spent his time as governor focused on being the governor and championing the citizens of the Commonwealth rather than engaging in political theater or desperately clinging to his desk like a drowning man on a sinking ship.
So why is Charlie Baker not a Republican icon and role model? He represents what our country needs in these divided times. He endeavored as a uniter, unafraid to make hard decisions. He served as a gentleman with integrity and one of the only Republicans who even the most yellow dog of Democrats could support (and I’m speaking from experience.)
I wish him all the best with his new job with the NCAA, but more than anything, I hope he can maintain a position of influence within the Republican Party. As we have witnessed the first week of January 2023, the GOP is fractured, and I believe many readers will join me in hoping for a more stable and constructive iteration of the party in future years.
Baker was a terrific role model in this regard, and I encourage all politicians, on both sides of the aisle to draw inspiration from his legacy of bipartisanship as we head into a new Congress.
Richard Van Voris
Attleboro