Too early to say a Republican won’t hold governor’s office again
To the editor:
It may be a bit early to declare the end of GOP candidates holding the state’s highest office due to far more electable left-leaning candidates now available.
First, Republican Charlie Baker had more support than any other governor in the nation right up until he left office and by my view could have soundly defeated any Democratic challenger.
Second, how sure can you be that Healey and her administration will last even a year before voters have seen enough and start counting down the days until they can put a more conservative governor back in front of state?
Last, Massachusetts has proven that they will base support only on results and not on gender when it comes to leading their state.
Bob Weir
Milford