Toughen gun laws to reduce firearm deaths
To the editor:
Re: “Additional thoughts about reducing gun violence,” by Bob Foley, column, May 12:
Bob Foley is arguing his anti-gun regulation case from an incorrect direction. Let’s look at some real data. Gun-related suicides account for 45%-51% of gun-related deaths.
According to a study published on KFF, formerly Kaiser Health News, states with the toughest and most gun laws have significantly lower gun-related suicide rates. So more gun laws correlates with fewer gun-related suicide deaths.
With homicide rates, an informational graphic on an Ohio law firm’s website drawing from CDC data states homicide rates in states with a few and very loose gun laws are much higher than in those states with strict gun laws.
As an example, when assault-type weapons were banned under the Brady Law, deaths by these weapons dropped. Once that restriction ended, deaths by the weapons went up.
Lastly, states with the highest gun ownership have higher gun deaths of all nature, suicide or homicide.
The conclusion is easy: Gun deaths, either by homicide or suicide, are directly related to looser gun laws. The easier it is to obtain a firearm, the more guns there are, and the more deaths by guns there are.
I am not against gun ownership. I am a gun owner myself. But, if we want to reduce firearm deaths of all causes, we need to toughen gun laws.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk