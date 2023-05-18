Town should work with group before imposing air regulations
To the editor:
Re: “Residents vote to restrict low-flying helicopters in Rehoboth to avoid scaring horses, other animals,” front page, May 15.
With respect to the story of Rehoboth seeking to regulate and require paid licensure for helicopters to operate/land in Rehoboth, it’s useful to review facts and law.
Airspace in the United States is regulated solely by the Federal Aviation Administration, wherein FAA regulations state in Part 91, § 91.119: Aircraft shall maintain an altitude of 500 feet above the surface, except over open water or sparsely populated areas. In those cases, the aircraft may not be operated closer than 500 feet to any person, vessel, vehicle, or structure.
Cities and towns cannot impose their own regulation of airspace, nor can they impose licensure requirements to operate and/or land an aircraft, nor can they impose fees for licensure to operate or land, except only when an FAA-designated airport imposes a landing fee.
No properly-certificated pilot, operating in compliance with FAA regulations, seeks to intentionally create disturbance on the ground or frighten animals. It does not happen. Further, no competent pilot seeks to operate their aircraft any closer to the ground than necessary, since altitude is money in the bank in case of emergency.
Any attempt to regulate airspace above 500 feet above ground level in Rehoboth will be met with legal challenge, and will be found unenforceable in a court of law. The Town of Rehoboth can save itself a lot of money by working with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association before seeking to impose the regulations sought in the article.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk