Trash, trash everywhere
To the editor:
Pretty much everyone is aware of the nip bottle fiasco.
How many stories, letters, columns and editorials have been published in this newspaper about the fact that our streets, walkways, park lands and rivers are lined with empty nip bottles? I personally have submitted more than a few “complaints” about the subject.
On daily walks with my dog, I have witnessed and counted almost 200 discarded nip bottles on one single street.
After all the attention and some pressure put on the liquor stores the problem really lessened. But sadly it’s on the increase again. This past week I have seen no less than 50 empty nip bottles on one street.
Now, all of a sudden, empty Bud Light beer cans are starting to line the roadway. In the last couple of days it’s grown to approximately 15-20 trashed cans of Bud Light. Most likely from the same person, or should I say driver. I wonder just how intoxicated they might be.
Last spring, walking on a street not to far from my home, I counted approximately 185 of the exact cans you see in the accompanying photo. It was beyond comprehension to see this number of cans on the side of the road in such a short distance. Then, after about a month, someone removed them. Now they are slowly but surely returning. No doubt the same person is responsible. Not sure what the answer might be to stop these litter bugs.
Sadly when someone has no conscience and no pride, this is what we have to deal with. If there is any chance the offender is reading this, it sure would be great if you could learn to use a trash bin. It’s not that difficult, still a simple toss, just into a trash can and not out your vehicle window.
I suggest a ban on the sale of nips and a $1,000 fine for a first littering offense. Second offense could be a $3,000 fine and suspension of your driver’s license. Maybe that would provide the litter bugs with a little incentive to do the right thing.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro