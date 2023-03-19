Treating the unborn like subhuman
Re: “Dred Scott and Dobbs,” by Larry Ruark, column, March 7:
Larry Ruark labeled the Dred Scott ruling as “the worst decision ever made by the Supreme Court,” it “put certain human beings (slaves) in an inferior position.”
He then likened it to Dobbs, which in his view abolished the “constitutional right” to abortion.
Dobbs did not eliminate any rights, including the so-called right to abortion. It simply turned this matter over to state legislatures, consistent with the 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The founders foresaw the dangers of federal government encroachment on states’ rights. This is particularly relevant in our time.
Abortion can still be obtained here in Massachusetts. An abortion facility exists within walking distance of The Sun Chronicle offices. Thankfully, almost next door is “Abundant Hope Pregnancy Counseling Center” where women, “seeking a safe place to weigh their options,” are empowered to make informed decisions about their pregnancy. Free ultrasound imaging is provided.
However, the predominately leftist administration in Boston is attempting to limit and ultimately eliminate crisis pregnancy centers through the filing of a bill, “An Act Enhancing Access To Abortion Care.” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “lawmakers must crack down on crisis pregnancy centers” which she claims are illegitimate.
Actually, it’s Roe, not Dobbs, which took away rights: the unborn child’s right to life. Fundamentally, Roe was based on the same premise of Dred Scott, that the unborn child, like the slave, is subhuman.
More positively, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled in Commonwealth v. Ronchi, where the defendant was convicted for the stabbing murders of his girlfriend and their unborn baby, that “infliction of prenatal injuries resulting in the death of a viable fetus, before or after it is born, is homicide.”
Andrew Beckwith, Massachusetts Family Institute President wrote, “We live in a culture unmoored from logic and reason … The value of preborn human life is now determined by whether the mother wants her baby. Killing a wanted baby is murder; killing an unwanted baby is a ‘human right’.”
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton