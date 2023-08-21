Trump always put America first
To the editor:
Re: “Remember Trumpeters: Always believe your leader,” by Aldo Ferrario, letters, Aug. 18:
Supporters of Donald Trump are not cult members. Aldo Ferrario is ignorant about the premise of the Republican Party which was founded on upholding the U.S. Constitution. One of its first actions was to push for outlawing slavery and fighting the CIvil War to end that scourge.
Trump strengthened our nation, both economically and securitywise. He embroiled us in no wars, he handled a pandemic despite it being exploited by those who sought to use it to violate our freedoms. He is hated by globalists who despise civil rights and freedoms as well as the sheeple who feel entitled to take advantage of the harms Democrats impose on our nation.
That man took no paycheck during his time in office and is attacked because he loves our country and wants to save it.
Debbie Pinault
North Attleboro