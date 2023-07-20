Trump, DeSantis have ruined our country
To the editor:
I thought I had heard it all from the radical right, but then a letter from Hugh Buchanan shows just hot delusional some on the right truly are.
First he complains that our country is going down the drain because God is being removed from our daily lives when in the fact the opposite is true. It was his beloved Republican party that passed a law that allows private religious schools to receive our tax dollars, which is outrageous and might come back to bite the very people pushing this nonsense.
What would stop someone from opening a School of Satan under a religious banner and getting your money to fund that school? Religion is not confined to only mean Christian, as Buchanan would like it to be.
Then he rambles on how during Christmas nativity scenes have been banned. Where in our area have you seen that happening? All he is doing is repeating what he hears on Fox TV almost word for word. All blatant lies!
Then he really goes off the rails complaining that transgender issues are being “shoved down our throats,” when the real issue is the health care of children, plain and simple. Who is forcing you to do be involved in any of it Mr. Buchanan?
Now onto “wokeness,” another term he has been brainwashed about and certainly has no idea what it really means so I will explain it to him. “Woke: Aware of and actively attentive to important social facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice.”
Maybe its just the issues he doesn’t like because they don’t fit in his world of prejudice. I am 100% “woke” and proud of it, but Buchanan, on the other hand have been brainwashed from listen to Ron DeSantis say the word over and over again.
You, Mr. Buchanan, support a man who called our soldiers “suckers and losers,” something that burns me deeply as my father and uncles fought for this country while your hero was unavailable due to bad feet. Case closed!
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield