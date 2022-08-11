Trump did tell backers to not be violent
To the editor:
Re: “Believing a lie, doesn’t make that lie true,” by Ellen Curran, Voice of the Public, Aug. 5:
I would like to remind Ellen Curran that she should do even a modicum of research before making false claims.
When the Capital riot started, President Donald Trump and his tens of thousands of supporters were still at the National Mall.
Trump was still in the middle of his speech, which if you took the time to read, showed Trump admonishing his supporters to not be violent.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro