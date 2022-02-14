Trump gave Putin what he wanted. Those are the facts.
To the editor:
Re: “Just the facts, ma’am,” by Bruce Wessel, (Voice of the Public, Feb. 11.):
I had to respond to another “outside of reality” letter from Bruce Wessel.
This guy lives in a world that does not exist for most of the rest of us. Out of all the right wingers who write to this newspaper this guy is a moon shot.
He does his fact checking, most likely on Fox and other right-wing sites, that make him feel he is right because he lives in their world of lies and fantasies. Truth and facts are not part of his world.
Let’s take his nonsense about a Russian hoax that he says went on for years. Well, as we look back on Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki where Trump said he trusted the word of a Russian dictator over our own intelligence people.
Don’t you remember how Putin took Trump into the backroom, out of the site of cameras or any other witnesses? At the time, Trump had been doing his best to dismantle NATO and now we can clearly see why. Once NATO was broken Trump’s Russian buddy could have made his move on the rest of Europe after he invades Ukraine.
I guess Wessel also missed the phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine where Trump was asking him to dig up dirt on Joe Biden that didn’t exist, but I am sure you still think it exists. You do nothing but make excuse for the most despicable person to ever hold office in this country.
If you want me to expose the misleading and false statements every time you write, I would be glad to do it, but I really don’t have that kind of time to waste on someone who does not believe in real facts and truth, but believes in the blatant lies fed to him every day on right- wing media.
The only laughs I hear are the people laughing at the nonsense Wessel writes time after time on the pages of this newspaper.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield