To the editor:
I’m sure this letter and my opinion might upset some people that read the opinion page but, we all see things differently.
It is very clear now that the current administration in Washington is either unintelligent or compromised. I have to believe that President Joe Biden is compromised. His handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and many other policies he has enacted can’t be errors. Just look at the facts.
One of his campaign promises was to fundamentally change America. It appears he is doing exactly that. If he is successful with his anti-American plans, our nation will be destroyed from within. I believe Biden and his son Hunter are bought and paid for by China and Russia. How ironic. I thought President Donald Trump was supposed to be compromised, not the squeaky clean Bidens. By the way, it was proven that Trump was not guilty of collusion. More information comes out every day showing Trump did nothing wrong. I’m so proud of Trump for standing up to these vipers.
Trump’s fighting spirit represents the America our Founding Fathers envisioned. America can learn a lot from him. He was pulling people together, not dividing the people. Everyone was welcomed into the Trump tent, not just those that agreed with him. There is a document that starts with three important words, “We the People.” President Trump believes those words to include all Americans. As Americans it is our responsibility to make sure our government honors our people. The government is supposed to be “... of the people, by the people and for the people.” We need leaders who respect those words and govern by those words. This is the people’s nation, not the politician’s nation. I will close this letter with a statement that might offend some people but, it’s just my opinion and my right to freedom of speech: Bring Trump back.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro
