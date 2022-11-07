Trump has led us to accept victimhood as the norm
To the editor:
What is Donald Trump’s most hypnotic/relatable trait to the masses?
Well, just listen to him for even a short amount of time. His lies have fallen on those of us who are too stupid, lazy or mentally ill to separate the facts from the BS.
I have spent a lifetime working on my mental health, recovering from severe childhood abuses I endured. One thing I know for sure is that people act out their own psychopathy on those around them rather than look at their own shortcomings. Why would this be? The masses of people who have fallen for Donald Trump’s myriad lies, including the Big Lie, have related to his victimhood. It is simple, perhaps too simple.
When we can blame other people, places and things rather than look at ourselves, this is called projection, or passing the buck. We are living in a age of acceleration disease. The digital age has made this quick and easy and the norm. When a person like Donald Trump can take hold of so much of the narrative, the media and the masses it tells me that we are a country of victims. Only perpetrators breed victimhood. Healing requires critical thinking and courage. I guess we’ll find out what kind of country we are after the full election results are in.
Sandi Carter Brown
Attleboro