Trump is gone and still the Dems are failing
To the editor:
Reading the letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of The Sun Chronicle, was quite entertaining.
All the writers had one thing in common: They cannot complete a sentence or paragraph without invoking Donald Trump. And of course, anyone who supported Trump is a racist, homophobic, idiotic, insurrectionist.
Bulletin to the libs: It is the policies and the “Do for America” attitude that Trump invoked that is supported, not Trump himself. There is no doubt that Trump leaves a lot to be desired as a person, but compare him to what we have now and you have a saint.
This country was running like a well-oiled machine prior to the pandemic. Jobs, unemployment, the border, the economy, gas and energy,were all at record best. Trump built it all up from the demise that he inherited from the Obama administration. And all while the Democrats tried to make it impossible for him to govern with the false Russian collusion story.
Why aren’t any of the liberals that write in here focusing on the demise of our country under the “leadership” of the lying Joe Biden. Of course, he is controlled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, so why ask a silly question.
How do you all like gas at 50% more in just nine short months? Biden begs OPEC to produce more while closing our pipelines.
How about that border? The amount of people illegally entering is astronomical. VP Kamala Harris did a fantastic job now didn’t she?
No need to mention the disgusting handling of Afghanistan.
And of course every other word from their them is to blame racism on every last thing in order to sucker up to the groups they use and forget about after Election Day.
And no mention of the downfall of our country on its way to socialism.
Wake up. Deal with what the heck is going on will you please. Trump is gone. Jan. 6 is history. The country is falling apart right before your eyes and Biden and his puppeteers are pulling all the strings to get the American people to go along. If Virginia doesn’t wake you guys up, nothing will I guess. Yes, Virginia, there is a better way to vote.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
