Trump, not Biden, is a threat to democracy
To the editor:
Re: “A move that flies in the face of democracy,” by Bruce Wessell, Voice of the Public, May 3):
Every time Bruce Wessell writes a letter on the pages of this newspaper, it makes me laugh with his lack of knowledge on the subjects he chooses to rant about.
He tries to compare Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin to President Joe Biden, but does not see any of those traits in his hero, Donald Trump — a man who lost an election fair and square but is, almost two years later, still crying about it claiming Biden’s win was fraudulent and trying to have the results overturned. Now that is what I call an honest Hitler/Stalin comparison.
Then he goes off the rails about protecting free speech while all the while it was revealed that Trump wanted to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters — in the legs, mind you — in front of the White House for expressing their freedom of speech. Well, at least he didn’t want to kill them, right?
When the Democrats lose an election, like they did in the Virginia’s governor’s race, they accept it because they believe in the American system of free and fair elections. When the right loses an election, they revert to violence — remember Jan. 6?
Wake up and look at the real facts, not the nonsense fed to you from Fox TV. All the hate, division, and violence comes from the right. And please, try not to compare BLM protests with what happened at the Capitol Building.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield