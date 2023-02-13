Trump, not Biden, pushed the vaccines through
To the editor:
Re: “Biden proves to be a real leader,” by Bill Darcey, letters, Feb. 9:
Bill Darcy suggests than President Joe Biden’s leadership was responsible for limiting the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the contrary, it was President Donald Trump’s leadership that resulted in several vaccines that ended the pandemic.
Darcy also thinks the low unemployment rate is the result of Biden’s great leadership The government tracks six different rates of unemployment. The U-3 unemployment rate is the one most reported on the news, but it is misleading. It does not include people who are not fully part of the labor force or want full-time work but can only find part-time jobs. It also doesn’t include people who are not looking for work. The generous welfare benefits that Biden approved not only fed the inflation monster but also reduced the labor participation rate (i.e. welfare pays better.)
Finally, Biden’s expertise in the area of firearms can be summed up by a quote to a “Field and Stream” reporter Feb 25, 2013. “Well, you know, my shotgun will do better for you than your AR-15, because you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.” With that single statement he has managed to plumb the depths of ignorance.
I only hope that history does not refer to Biden as the “Dear Leader” who led our great nation into oblivion.
Ed Schagrin
Rehoboth