Donald Trump has always, and will always, put himself first
To the editor:
Re: “Trump always put America first,” by Debbie Pinault, letters, Aug. 21:
With respect to the recent letter from Debbie Pinault, while there is insufficient space to rebut each of her assertions, there is enough space to disprove her claim (Donald Trump) “is attacked because he loves our country and wants to save it.”
Trump does not love his country. He is a serial psychopathic liar and narcissist who praised two of the world’s most brutal dictators, both of whose governments are sworn enemies of the United States. He stood at a White House podium and said COVID-19 was a “hoax” while bodies piled up inside refrigerated trucks at hospitals all over the country.
He suggested injecting “disinfectant” to treat the coronavirus. He withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization, just as a spoiled child rejects a broken cookie. He was found guilty in civil court of sexual assault, a twice-impeached former president, and now a four-time criminally indicted defendant in New York, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Florida. He stole national defense secrets and refused to return them. He then lied about it.
These actions and circumstances are not the product of person who loves his country. Rather, they are a hallmark of the most criminal president to ever occupy the White House, and the most dangerous threat to Democracy in American history.
That he took no paycheck during his tenure is an irrelevant distraction from the damage he has done to the rule of law and to the fabric of our nation.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk