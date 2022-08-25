Trump Republicans fail to see the real problems
To the editor:
When one looks at the major concerns of Trump Republicans and the real problems that we humans face at this time in history, it is very scary.
The Republicans are asking us to worry about white people in this country being replaced by non-whites and about children in school finding out about sex and the existence of racism when there are many real problems that could wipe all of us off the planet or destroy civilization for hundreds of years that they do not talk about. Fiddling while Rome burned.
Three of the real problems our world faces are the real possibility of nuclear disasters (through an actual nuclear attack or by what is playing out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine right now), climate disaster and pandemics like COVID.
All three are real possibilities and each could wipe out civilization if serious effort is not made now to do something now.
By the way, none of those problems can be solved by any one country and only if there is cooperation between many countries will we have a chance to do anything real at all.
The Democrats, without one Republican vote, recently passed a bill that is the first chance in decades to do something to avert climate disaster.
So, you can see who is really interested in saving our civilization from real problems. Evidence of the problem is that there are many very rich and knowledgeable people in this country who are building bunkers and get- aways in the Midwest where they hope to be safe from what they believe are the real possibility of disaster here in America. The rest of us are in great danger of terrible catastrophes if the Trump Republicans are ever in power because they either are too stupid to understand what the real problems are or are trying to gain power by appealing to the cultural biases and prejudices of voters.
Al Hannigan
North Attleboro