Trump supporters, columnist, have crossed the line
To the editor:
Re: “A new party game for the next lockdown,” by Bob Foley (column, March 11):
If there is justice in the world, the world’s sanctions against Russia will eventually have their desired effect and end the occupation of Ukraine.
On a more local level, justice will be served if Friday’s March 11 column is Bob Foley’s last. For The Sun Chronicle to give a platform to someone who openly supports an ex-president who tried to lead a coup in the United States of America is not OK and should not be allowed to continue. For awhile, Foley would not openly talk about the “orange elephant in the room.” He would just take his cult-inspired digs at Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci and other members of the “radical left.” Foley has the nerve to talk about Donald Trump’s support of our constitutional right to bear arms while ignoring his efforts to undermine our electoral process that continues to this day. Republican Liz Cheney said it very succinctly “We can be loyal to Donald Trump or we can be loyal to the Constitution, but we cannot be loyal to both.” Foley has made his choice, The Sun Chronicle editorial staff needs to make theirs.
On Monday of last week The Sun Chronicle’s editorial staff had an editorial titled “Donald J. Trump: Traitor” (editorial, March 7) which made a strong case that total repudiation of this person should be a no-brainer. Jan. 6 was a day of reckoning for all of us, a red line was crossed.
I will end with a positive example of that red line. Within a mile of my home someone had constructed an elaborate Trump sign that he had constructed and painted himself. Shortly after Jan. 6, he took his sign down. There are limits and we all need to remember that.
Edward Smith
Seekonk