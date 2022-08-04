Trump supporters have drank the Kool-Aid
To the editor:
Re: “What’s good for one, is good for the other,” by Hugh Buchanan, Voice of the Public, Aug. 3:
If anyone needs to see how poisoned the mind of a Trump supporter is, just read the recent letter from Hugh Buchanan. He actually puts zero blame on Trump for the attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6, which just leaves me shaking my head in disbelief.
I guess Buchanan missed Trump’s emails days before the attack calling his supporters to Washington because it was “going to be wild.”
Did he not hear from Trump himself in a speech just before the attack, to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell”?
If Trump had no control over this violent mob why did they all leave right after he told them to go home?
If you show people like him the facts, they revert back to the Trump quote “It’s fake.”
This crowd is truly the enemy of America and we either stand up to them now or their ignorance will overrun reason and intelligence with brute force just like they did on Jan. 6.
I suggest Buchanan read the following two laws of which Trump is clearly guilty.
Trump is guilty of violating 18 US Code section 371, Conspiracy against the United States, and also 18 US Code section 2101, Incitement to Riot. Both carry penalties of up to five years on each count. In my opinion, justice will only be served when Trump is behind bars. If anyone reading this had done what he did, they would have been locked up.
As far his insane comments about the January 6th Committee, of course they upset him, because they are telling the truth.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield