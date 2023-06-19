Trump’s goal: Sell classified docs for world control
To the editor:
Donald Trump the huckster is playing all of you — pundits, followers and rivals — for suckers.
Trump’s goal is far above acquiring the the presidency and the nation’s power and wealth. Trump’s goal is accumulating power and wealth world-wide, by using his trove of the nation’s secrets as bargaining chips and points for huckstering and entertaining his present MAGAts and his coming MWGAs, in destroying all rivals. His MO is obvious.
At age 77, he is moving resolutely to achieve these goals in his lifetime.
We, with our republic of laws, had best prosecute him now and swiftly adjudicate, to stem his wild ambition.
Let’s hear discussion from his psychologist niece, commentators, editorialists and fellow readers.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro