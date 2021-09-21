Truth is the enemy of the right
To the editor:
Re: “Another take on Afghanistan” by Bob Foley (column, Sept. 3):
I am so tired of reading the columns from Bob Foley that are filled with lies and half truths. Recently he was harping on what a poor job President Joe Biden has been doing on leaving Afghanistan, something he did not create. That mess falls on President George W. Bush. I guess Foley forgot that little detail. Not to mention it was Foely’s hero, President Donald Trump, who made the deal with the Taliban to get out with no preconditions, just vacate, by May of this year.
Biden was left with the task of cleaning up another mess left to Democrats by Republicans. Just as Bush left President Barrack Obama with two wars and an economy in collapse, this is more of the same. It’s amazing how these right wingers, like Foley, live in a world of lies day-in and day-out. Truth and facts are their sworn enemies.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
