Tucker Carlson lies and yes, some believe
To the editor:
Re: “Tucker Carlson unveils truth of Jan. 6,” by Mark Sweeney, letters, March 10:
Wow! Mark Sweeney actually believes what Tucker Carlson — a man who lies for a living, has admitted doing so privately and is being sued for it — has to say.
Anyone who watched the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, take place live on TV as I did, witnessed the Capitol Building being ransacked and police officers being severely beaten.
Carlson’s cherry-picked video showed relative calm. But that calm didn’t last long as, in the end, millions of dollars in damages was reported, dozens of injuries, and yes, the deaths of five people.
Jake Angeli (the shaman) pleaded guilty to all charges in a court of law. I repeat, he admitted his guilt.
Sweeney can continue watching Fox News and believe the fibs of professional liars, but I’ll believe my own eyes before I’ll believe what Carlson says.
Ken Cabral
Norton