Tucker Carlson unveils truth of Jan. 6
To the editor:
Fox TV’s Tucker Carlson scored big time showing the Jan. 6 tapes and the left is outraged. They are claiming “selective access” where one media got access before the others. But since there are 40,000+ hours of tape, you must get in line to view them. Carlson was first.
The other outrage was that revealing the locations of the Capitol’s security cameras put the Capitol Police in harm’s way. Oh look, see that “secret” camera on the wall, it’s recording you. Just like the hundreds of other cameras that are all over this building. The left is just grasping for straws.
What we finally saw on the tapes was that the Jan. 6 “shaman” (Jake Angeli) was literally escorted all over the building by the Capitol Police, as if he were on a private tour. How come that was never revealed in the previously released tapes? He got four years for taking that private tour. Tough crowd.
Thank you Carlson for doing the job of the media, again.
Mark Sweeney
Norton