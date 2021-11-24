Turmp may be a loser, but he’s still a threat to our democracy
To the editor:
Re: “Biden has proven to be a disaster” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, Nov. 23):
Kenneth Porter’s response to my defense of the Biden presidency (Oct. 26) was predictable. As a matter of fact, I said in the letter that Porter would not understand the idea of presidential decency. Porter doesn’t have a response, so he dishes out ridicule and insults (delusional, wacko, socialist).
On the bright side, I’m glad that Porter acknowledges that Donald Trump is no longer president. The former president, however, is in full control of the Republican Party. Porter insinuates that Trump is no longer relevant, but even he knows that’s untrue.
Porter follows a pattern that we are noticing with other Trumpist letter writers and columnists. None of them wants to talk about the big lie (that Trump won in 2020), the insurrection of Jan. 6, or Trump’s drive to politicize the courts and our election systems. Why? Because it’s indefensible.
When Trump is no longer a threat to our democracy I will have no reason to talk about him.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
