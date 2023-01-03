Two handicap carts are not enough at Walmart
To the editor:
I have had major issues with Walmart the last two years. I am 67 and disabled and not able to walk such a big store. They offer carts to drive around the store. But now there are only two carts at Walmart North Attleboro. Other carts to drive around just sit.
They are so glad to tell you they don’t work. They seem to make a big joke out of it. The last time I went there, I sat and waited a full hour to get a working cart!
I have tried talking to the manager, to no results. I also called the main office and they act like it’s a joke or something. That store makes such good money, why can’t they treat all customers with respect and get the carts that are not working fixed. What can elderly and disabled do to get respect like others?
Pamela Marshall
North Attleboro