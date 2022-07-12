Two must-reads in The Sun Chronicle
To the editor:
I read two significant contributions on the pages of this newspaper this week.
In the Weekend Edition and Monday’s, first I was surprised by the essay by Dartmouth College’s Zahra Ayubi (“Islam and the ethics of abortion,” Religion). The author shed a great deal of light not only on the religious aspects of the issue but on the issue of separation of religion and state. Definitely worth reading, and congratulations to The Sun Chronicle for printing it.
Now in Monday’s paper, Bill Gouveia shared his message to his grandchildren. In that message to his offspring, Gouveia apologizes to them for his not passing on a better world. (“I will do all I can to help save our country,” City & Town)
As a casual observer of Gouveia’s efforts to make this a better town and country I would say: no apology needed Mr. G. You have constantly exceeded the norm. Your advice on involvement to all your neighbors and the readers of this newspaper for all these years has been a significant positive efforts to make this corner of our country better, so be proud.
Peter Couming
Norton